Central New Yorkers Give You 15 Tips To Prevent A Dry Turkey On Thanksgiving

Whether you're dreading Thanksgiving coming up, or excited, these tips could really make you the star on turkey day. 15 tips to help you get a juicy bird.

Like clockwork, families all around Central New York and beyond will sit down on Thanksgiving and eat a dry turkey. The person cooking it will try something new each year to prevent it from happening to no avail. Well, now the worry and fear of cooking a dry turkey can be gone as dozens of Central New Yorkers have chimed in to help with this dilemma.

The biggest and best tip really doesn't have anything to do with cooking it slow or cooking it fast. It truly is more about the temperature you cook it to. Using the indicators that pop up on a turkey might seem like a good idea, but using a meat thermometer is better. All you need to know is the breast meat has to be cooked to 165 degrees, and the dark meat 175 degrees. Another thing worth knowing, don't start carving the bird right away. Let it rest for at least 30 minutes allowing all of the juices to settle back into the meat.

Want more tips, keep scrolling for 15 of the best ways Central New Yorkers have.

Central New Yorkers Give You 15 Tips To Prevent A Dry Turkey These are just some ways or techniques to get your bird nice and juicy on Thanksgiving. But, many of them follow the same principles, they add moisture to prevent the turkey from drying out in the cooking process. Some of the choices of moisture could be fun to try when you cook your turkey on Thanksgiving.

23 Upstate New York Farms To Buy Fresh Local Turkey's For Thanksgiving Thanksgiving is almost here. Do you want to have a fresh local turkey served on your table? Here's 23 places to check out in Upstate New York.

We decided to put this list A - Z by farm name to make searching a little easier:



Aqua Vino Grants Local Wish For Thanksgiving In September Aqua Vino Restaurant and Banquets granted a special wish for a Thanksgiving feast in September:

Enjoy The Magic Of Christmas Year Round At This Adirondack Christmas Cabin Experience the magic of Christmas year round right here in the Adirondacks. In Jay New York, you can rent the Adirondack Christmas Cabin.



Why One Family Celebrated Christmas Before Halloween In Utica Here in Utica, the Abraham House provides terminally ill guests and their families a safe and loving home, with all the support needed for end of life care. They also go above and beyond with families requests too. That's why one family was able to celebrate Christmas before Halloween here in Utica.



Make Your Own Christmas Ornaments At Corning Museum of Glass