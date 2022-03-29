He has been called the king of rants, and you'll be able to see it all in person, this weekend in Syracuse, NY.

Lewis Black is coming to town with his rant-style comedic jokes. His comedy style, though sometimes can be considered yelling and finger-pointing, makes people laugh at the oddities that are life; including current events top topics, social media, and other world complaints he may have. His bio on his website credits his fussiness as a baby that propelled him to be the angry and irritated adult he is today.

When Can You See Him?

CMT Presents "Ron White's Comedy Salute To The Troops" A Special Honoring The Armed Forces Premiering Saturday, March 12 Getty Images for CMT loading...

Lewis Black will take the stage in the Salt City this weekend. Get ready to laugh so hard that you cry, when he takes the stage this Saturday, April 2 at Crouse Hinds Theater at the OnCenter.

Comedy Central's Night Of Too Many Stars: An Overbooked Concert For Autism Education - Red Carpet Getty Images loading...

An interesting fact about Black is that he is an Ivy League graduate from the Yale School of Drama. He started doing plays in his younger years and eventually struck a chord with comedy, decades later.

What will he rant about in Syracuse? We are sure it will involve the COVID pandemic, Ukraine, and will include rants from local fans that submitted topics and comments through his website.

Are you looking for tickets? Click here for the info.

