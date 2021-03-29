Two individuals have been arrested on several felony charges after an alleged attempted robbery inside the Walmart on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.

New Hartford Police say they were called to the store at around 5:15PM Saturday and learned from the victims that the two male subjects, one of which had displayed a handgun, attempted to steal golden necklaces worn by the two victims while they were shopping.

Police say at the time of the alleged robbery, the female victim took her child and walked away, while the male victim ran away from the suspects. Police say the two chased after the male victim, but eventually fled on foot towards Commercial Drive. New Hartford Police immediately began to search the surrounding area.

Eventually, police say they located two individuals matching the description of the two male suspects who had allegedly attempted the Robbery. Police say 26-year-old Donte Hawkins of Utica was briefly chased by New Hartford Police when spotted and was shortly thereafter taken into custody in a wooded area behind Consumer Square. Police say Hawkins was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun. The second suspect, who due to his age will not be identified, was taken into custody without incident in the plaza.

Police say when the dust settled, Hawkins was ultimately charged with multiple counts of Attempted Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor). Police also say they determined that Hawkins had warrants out for unrelated crimes. The juvenile was arrested and charged with Robbery in the First Degree and Second Degree. He will answer those charges in Oneida County Family Court, again due to his age. Any additional information that may be helpful can be given to New Hartford Police at 315-724-7111.

