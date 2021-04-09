COVID-19 Vaccines Become Mandatory at Syracuse University
If any students, faculty or staff are planning to be on campus at Syracuse University, it is mandatory that they receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
According to Syracuse.com, those who are on the campus over the summer must get vaccinated by June 1. New and returning students, faculty and staff not on campus this summer must get vaccinated prior to the fall 2021 semester.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the University has taken actions to create a safe living, learning and working environment,” Kent Syverud, SU’s chancellor, said Thursday in an email. “Having our students, faculty and staff vaccinated is the next important step in protecting our community.”
According to the email, the university will allow exceptions for medical and religious reasons, but the "expectation is that the vast majority of our community will receive the vaccination."
The university first started administering shots to students earlier this week with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Campus officials are urging everyone to schedule appointments to get the shot as soon as possible.
Syracuse University is just one name to add to the list of colleges and universities across the country who are making it mandatory for those on campus to get vaccinated. Cornell University in Ithaca is also making it mandatory for their students, faculty and staff.
Documentation will have to be provided as proof that the vaccination was received.
AM I ELIGIBLE FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE?
You are if the following points apply:
- Age 16+
- Reside in New York State
- Work in New York State
- Study in New York State
If you're looking to make an appointment for a vaccine, visit New York's "Am I Eligible" website to schedule.
