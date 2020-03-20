Cuomo: 100% of Non-Essential Workforce Must Now Work from Home

Governor Cuomo says 100% of New York's workforce must now work from home, excluding 'essential services'.

In a press conference, Cuomo called it "the most drastic measure we can take" and said the entire state of New York was "on pause." The order will exclude pharmacies and groceries, along with other 'essential personnel.'

Cuomo also says gatherings of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed.

Earlier this week, Cuomo mandated 75% of the workforce to work from home.

Essential personnel are defined as those who work in the following businesses:

shipping

media,

warehousing

grocery and food production

pharmacies

healthcare providers

utilities

banks and related financial institutions

and other industries critical to the supply chain.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on '<a href="/mohawk-valley-covid-19-related-cancellations-and-postponements/" target="_blank">Coronavirus Cancellations</a>' and '<a href="/tags/coronavirus/" target="_blank">Coronavirus Latest</a>' in the Trending Bar. Follow us on Facebook, and make sure to download our app, and turn on notifications.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Here's the full list of 'essential' businesses from the NYS Empire State Development website:

1. Essential health care operations including

research and laboratory services

hospitals

walk-in-care health facilities

veterinary and animal health services

elder care

medical wholesale and distribution

home health care workers or aides

doctor and dentist offices

nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities

medical supplies and equipment providers

2. Essential infrastructure including

utilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmission

public water and wastewater

telecommunications and data centers

airports/airlines

transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages

3. Essential manufacturing including

food processing, including all foods and beverages

chemicals

medical equipment/instruments

pharmaceuticals

safety and sanitary products

telecommunications

microelectronics/semi-conductor

agriculture/farms

paper products

4. Essential retail including

grocery stores including all food and beverage stores

pharmacies

convenience stores

farmer’s markets

gas stations

restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)

hardware and building material stores

5. Essential services including

trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal

mail and shipping services

laundromats/dry cleaning

building cleaning and maintenance

child care services

auto repair

warehouse/distribution and fulfillment

funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries

storage for essential businesses

animal shelters or animal care or management

6. News media

7. Financial Institutions including

banks

insurance

payroll

accounting

8. Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations including

homeless shelters and congregate care facilities

food banks

human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support

9. Construction including

skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers

other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes

10. Defense

defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government

11. Essential services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other essential businesses including

law enforcement

fire prevention and response

building code enforcement

security

emergency management and response

building cleaners or janitors

general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor

automotive repair

disinfection

doormen

12. Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care and services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public including