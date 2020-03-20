Cuomo: 100% of Non-Essential Workforce Must Now Work from Home
Governor Cuomo says 100% of New York's workforce must now work from home, excluding 'essential services'.
In a press conference, Cuomo called it "the most drastic measure we can take" and said the entire state of New York was "on pause." The order will exclude pharmacies and groceries, along with other 'essential personnel.'
Cuomo also says gatherings of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed.
Earlier this week, Cuomo mandated 75% of the workforce to work from home.
Essential personnel are defined as those who work in the following businesses:
- shipping
- media,
- warehousing
- grocery and food production
- pharmacies
- healthcare providers
- utilities
- banks and related financial institutions
- and other industries critical to the supply chain.
Here's the full list of 'essential' businesses from the NYS Empire State Development website:
1. Essential health care operations including
- research and laboratory services
- hospitals
- walk-in-care health facilities
- veterinary and animal health services
- elder care
- medical wholesale and distribution
- home health care workers or aides
- doctor and dentist offices
- nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities
- medical supplies and equipment providers
2. Essential infrastructure including
- utilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmission
- public water and wastewater
- telecommunications and data centers
- airports/airlines
- transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages
3. Essential manufacturing including
- food processing, including all foods and beverages
- chemicals
- medical equipment/instruments
- pharmaceuticals
- safety and sanitary products
- telecommunications
- microelectronics/semi-conductor
- agriculture/farms
- paper products
4. Essential retail including
- grocery stores including all food and beverage stores
- pharmacies
- convenience stores
- farmer’s markets
- gas stations
- restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)
- hardware and building material stores
5. Essential services including
- trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal
- mail and shipping services
- laundromats/dry cleaning
- building cleaning and maintenance
- child care services
- auto repair
- warehouse/distribution and fulfillment
- funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries
- storage for essential businesses
- animal shelters or animal care or management
6. News media
7. Financial Institutions including
- banks
- insurance
- payroll
- accounting
8. Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations including
- homeless shelters and congregate care facilities
- food banks
- human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support
9. Construction including
- skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers
- other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes
10. Defense
- defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government
11. Essential services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other essential businesses including
- law enforcement
- fire prevention and response
- building code enforcement
- security
- emergency management and response
- building cleaners or janitors
- general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor
- automotive repair
- disinfection
- doormen
12. Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care and services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public including
- logistics
- technology support
- child care programs and services
- government owned or leased buildings
- essential government services