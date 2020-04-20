Cuomo Says Coronavirus Is On The Descent

Today marks 51 days since the first confirmed coronavirus case in New York state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the daily hospitalization rate continues to go down slightly and the virus may have reached its peak.

But he says nobody knows how fast the descent will be, with some projections saying two weeks or even a month.

Cuomo says 478 New Yorkers died from coronavirus yesterday.

The governor says he’ll establish a multi-state regional coalition called the “Reimagine Task Force”, focusing on downstate New York.

Cuomo also announced that aggressive antibody testing is underway in New York.

And Cuomo said there is no plan to re-open schools in the near future.