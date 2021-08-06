The attorneys for embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo are blasting the bombshell sexual harassment report issued by State Attorney General Letitia James.

Three of Cuomo's attorneys held a news conference on Friday to respond to the charges.

The AG announced the findings or a five-month investigation this week

The report found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and created a hostile work environment.

Attorney Rita Glavin said the report was unfair and conducted in a manner to find a pre-determined result and added the investigators acted more like prosecutors.

She added Cuomo was "stunned" by one of the groping charges.

Glavin attacked the credibility of the accuser who levied the most serious charges.

Meanwhile attorney Paul Fishman said AG Letitia James stonewalled his attempts to get the report and that is hindering their response to the allegations.

The State Assembly Judiciary Committee is wrapping up an impeachment investigation into Cuomo and a former staffer who accused Cuomo of groping her has filed a criminal complaint.

Cuomo has denied all of the allegations against him.