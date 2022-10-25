Andrew Cuomo is Back… and Not in the Way that You Expected

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo has returned to the public eye, but probably not in the way you expected him to.

Since resigning as Governor in August of 2021 in the midst of sexual harassment, Andrew Cuomo has mostly stayed out of the spotlight and has been keeping to himself. He has made a few press statements, but for the most part, we haven't really heard from him. Well, now Andrew Cuomo is back, but rather than returning to the political sphere, he has started a podcast.

Cuomo has signed a deal with media company "Quake" to do a weekly podcast called A Matter of Fact. They give a description of the podcast on their site:

Governor Andrew Cuomo, the trusted voice who calmly guided not just New Yorkers but the nation through the historic Covid pandemic, is bringing his "giving it to you straight" approach to podcasting. A career politician, the Governor knows a thing or two about navigating the political landscape. Tune in to listen to him dissect some of the biggest political headlines, engage in frank discussions with spirited guests, and offer his unique guidance on many current issues. As A Matter of Fact... airs weekly.

Cuomo stated he is doing the podcast because he cares about our country and is worried about the state of America. The show will feature what Cuomo says will be radio-like call-ins because he wants to hear people's questions and issues and engage in dialogue with them.

The first episode aired last Thursday where Cuomo had on guest Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Communications Director under Donald Trump. They discussed the division between the parties and extremism on both sides.

The episode is currently available on Apple Podcasts, Quake Media, and Youtube. New episodes will premiere every Thursday.

'A Dark Day In New York's History', State Lawmakers React To AG's Report On Cuomo State Lawmakers React To AG's Report On Cuomo

11 Celebrities' That Could Be The Next Governor of New York 11 nominations of celebrities that the Hudson Valley thinks could possible run New York State.

We Asked Who Should Be The Next Elected NY Governor...Wrong Answers Only