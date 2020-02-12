Data Shows Flu Season Is Bad For New York State

There have been more confirmed cases of the flu in New York State so far this flu season than there were at the same time last flu season.

That’s according to a review of heath tracking data by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield.

As of February 1st, the state Department of Health confirmed 89,597 cases of the flu, 54,554 more cases than this time last year.

Upstate New York is also being hit hard by the flu.

During the week of February 1st, there were 4,844 confirmed flu cases, with Utica/Rome/North Country experiencing the most cases this week.

More than 50 percent of all confirmed cases have been among children 17 and younger.

Officials stress it’s not too late to get a flu shot.