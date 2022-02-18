DEC Warns of Illegal Seafood Sales Found Across New York State

The DEC patrolled New York State and recently seized seafood across the state "because of the high potential to spread disease."

On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced illegal seafood sales in the Hudson Valley and across the state.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York.

On Jan 25., ECOs Pabes, Kochanowski, and Anderson conducted a retail market check in the seafood department of a grocery store in Uniondale, Long Island. During their inspection, the officers allegedly discovered three undersized and untagged striped bass, along with a filleted striped bass on display for sale.

DEC DEC loading...

The seafood department manager was unable to produce the required tag for the filleted striped bass, officials say.

ECOs issued three citations for possession of undersized fish, unlawful sale of untagged striped bass, and unlawful sale of striped bass fillets without a tagged carcass available. All tickets are returnable to Nassau County District Court.

On Feb.6, ECOs Michalet, Pansini, and Veloski conducted a commercial fisheries market check on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Upon entering one location, the Officers discovered violations including improper storage of shellfish, according to the DEC.

DEC DEC loading...

The ECOs allegedly found two containers of clams submerged in water, a practice that requires a special DEC permit because of the high potential to spread disease. The two species of clams totaled approximately 32 pounds.

DEC DEC loading...

After sorting through multiple storage tanks, ECOs also discovered 36 undersized lobsters, officials say.

Officers seized the lobsters and clams and issued a Notice of Violation to the store manager.

In the Hudson Valley, on Feb. 9, ECOs Tompkins, Thibodeau, Swansen, and Franz conducted a detail in southern Westchester County focusing on seafood market compliance in Port Chester and Mount Vernon.

DEC DEC loading...

ECOs conducted inspections at nine locations and issued four summonses for violations including possessing untagged shellfish and possessing undersized fish, according to the DEC.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York