An inmate in Oneida County is facing some new charges after he allegedly tried to escape.

In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 24-year-old Idris Brown, "an inmate who was being transported by Sheriff’s Correction Officers from Utica City Court back to the jail [allegedly] kicked the (window) out of the transport van and tried to escape through the window while the van was moving." The incident took place at approximately 11:45am on August 9, 2022. Brown had been transported to court from the jail earlier that morning for a court appearance.

Sheriff Maciol says that corrections officers were able to stop the van and subsequently prevent the inmate from climbing out of the van.

Idris Brown Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (2022)

Brown was handcuffed at the time but was able to get out of his seatbelt when he was being transported. Sheriff Rob Maciol says that the amount of damage done was estimated at over the $250 level and is considered a felony.

Brown was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree and Attempted Escape in the First Degree. Both of the charges are Class E felonies.

Sheriff Maciol tells WIBX that the arrest was delayed until September as a part of caseload management. "He was already in our custody and, unless he was let go on his current charges, the arrest was not as time sensitive as other cases before us at the time."

Brown was arraigned in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Court and is still being held at the Oneida County Jail. He is scheduled to answer the latest charge in Utica City Court at a future date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

