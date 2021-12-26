Desmond Tutu, South African Equality Activist, Dies at 90

By ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's president says Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and the retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90.

FILE PHOTO: CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Archbishop Desmond Tutu kisses Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on the head as he is held by his mother, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa's brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, but non-violently, for its downfall.

FILE PHOTO: DAVIE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu holds his hands as he speaks at Nova Southeastern University's Don Taft University Center Arena on February 26, 2010 in Davie, Florida. The Nobel Peace Laureate and human rights activist was a guest speaker during the college's Distinguished Speakers Series. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity both at home and globally.

FILE PHOTO:

WASHINGTON - JUNE 06: Desmond Tutu poses on the red carpet during the Ford's Theatre Society Annual Gala at Ford's Theatre on June 6, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

