DiNapoli Calls For Stepped Up Enforcement Of Bottle Bill

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is calling for stepped up enforcement of the state's Bottle Bill.

DiNapoli says the State Department of Taxation and Finance should increase monitoring and compliance with New York's returnable container deposit law to recover all the funds the state is entitled to from bottlers and beverage distributors.

An audit from the Comptroller's Office shows the Department collected over $109 million in unclaimed deposits in 2015 and more than $102 million in 2016.

"New York’s landmark bottle bill motivated New Yorkers to recycle more and protect our environment. Unredeemed deposits also provide a dedicated funding source for the state's Environmental Protection Fund,” DiNapoli said. “My auditors found the state Department of Taxation and Finance’s oversight over the program can be improved so environmental programs are not getting shortchanged. The department needs to do a better job collecting the money that could be used to protect and preserve our state’s natural resources, parkland, waterways and beaches.”