DiNapoli Urges New Yorkers To Fill Out 2020 Census Forms

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is urging New York state residents to fill out a 2020 Census form.

DiNapoli says only 57 percent of New Yorkers have responded so far, compared to the national average of 62 percent.

He says New York is in danger of being undercounted.

"The stakes are high and New York could not only lose Congressional representation but critical funding for education, public transit, housing and more,” DiNapoli said. “New Yorkers already pay more to Washington than we get back, but let’s not make it worse by not getting counted. I urge the more than 40 percent of New York households that have not yet replied to take a few minutes and complete this critical action.”

Oneida County has a response rate of 60 percent and Herkimer County is at 61 percent.

One of the cities with the highest response rates is Sherrill at nearly 80 percent.