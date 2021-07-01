Do You Know This Crime Stopper’s Wanted Person of the Week?

The Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers "Wanted Person of the Week" is seeking out information on the whereabouts of a man who is wanted by some 11 police agencies.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, Travis Mills Fraleigh, a bi-racial 26 year old male is 5’10” and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Sgt. Michael Ladd, Fraleigh is wanted by several police agencies.

"On March 5, 2020 the Kirkland Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car dealership located on State Route 5 in the Town of Kirkland for a burglary and stolen vehicle complaint. The stolen vehicle was subsequently located in the Rochester area by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the individual in possession of the stolen vehicle, Travis Mills-Fraleigh, was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. A few days later, a second vehicle was stolen from the same car dealership. That second vehicle was subsequently located by the New York State Police and the same individual, Travis Mills-Fraleigh, was charged with being in Possession of Stolen Property for the second time. During the course of the investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, the Oneida County Sheriff’s was able to obtain enough probable cause to file for an arrest warrant for Travis W. Mills-Fraleigh for Burglary in the Third Degree, a class D Felony. It is believed that Mills-Fraleigh entered the car dealership through a window and while inside the business, he stole two sets of keys to both vehicles that were stolen and recovered. In addition, Travis Mills-Fraleigh has11 additional arrest warrants issued by numerous law enforcement agencies for various criminal charges relating to theft."

Ladd says that Fraleigh has several tattoos that are distinct.

Tattoo of a Skull on Right Hand

Police photo

Tattoo of a Flag on Lower Left Arm

Police Photo

Tattoos Faces and Stars Lower Right Arm

If you have any information about Phillips contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

