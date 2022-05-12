Does Rich Strike Actually Have A Chance To Win The Preakness?

When Rich Strike stunned everybody and won the Kentucky Derby this past Saturday, history was made. Rich Strike was the 2nd biggest upset statistically in Derby history as the stallion was 80-1 odds to win at the start of the race. Only Donerail in 1913 was a bigger longshot at 91-1 odds. All of my bets were completely shot as I didn't Rich Strike in a single bet I made. I'm sure I wasn't the only person who didn't bet on him either. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

The Preakness Stakes is not until May 21st, but there is no way Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is going to win. I am still shocked he won the Derby, but everything set up perfectly for him to stun the racing world. I hope he runs the 2nd leg of the Triple Crown, so everyone can see how improbable that win was. What I want to see in the Preakness is a down the stretch dual between Zandon and Epicenter, that ends with Zandon winning by a neck at the wire. Please, no more shocking upsets. One in the Triple Crown series is more than enough.

MJ and I had a discussion on Monday morning on the Kentucky Derby and looking ahead to Rich Strike's chances of winning in the Preakness and Belmont. Below is our full conversation on this.

I love the Rich Strike story but I am rooting for Chad Brown and Zandon in the rest of the Triple Crown races. Horse racing season is officially underway and I can't wait until Saratoga season starts in mid July.

