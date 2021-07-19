Do you have a child or grandchild who you think has the talent to be the next stage sensation? The Syracuse Stage is holding open auditions for children and you don't even have to travel. Auditions are being done virtually.

Syracuse Stage, which is a part of the Syracuse University Department of Drama, is "accepting video submission auditions for young artists, as they prepare to present “Matilda The Musical” as its holiday musical for the 2021/2022 season." Video audition submissions for young artists between the ages of 8 and 13 are now being accepted. Young talents from all ethnicities are encouraged to submit no later than August 6th. Instructions on how to audition are available at the stage groups website here, and callbacks will be held in-person sometime after August 6.

Auditioners from the Mohawk Valley should understand that “Matilda The Musical” will include some morning student matinees in addition to evening performances. The production opens on Nov. 19 and closes on Jan. 2, 2022. Children must be available for rehearsals at Syracuse Stage in early October and rehearsals will be held weekdays after 4 p.m., as well as on weekends.

Sacrifice can pay off.

It was 66 years ago in 1955 when a then 12-year-old Annette Funicello of Utica was discovered by Walt Disney when she performed as the Swan Queen in Swan Lake at a dance recital at the Starlight Bowl in Burbank, California. Disney cast her as one of the original Mouseketeers. Funicello went on to be one of the most popular cast members on the Micky Mouse Club, and enjoyed a successful movie career in Hollywood.

Matilda the Musical is a stage musical based on the 1988 children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. It was adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and directed for the stage by Matthew Warchus. It is a Tony Award winning production.

