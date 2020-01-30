Since the last Census in 2010, more people have left New York for elsewhere than any other state in the nation, according to a recent report from the Empire Center.

The report crunched US Census Bureau data from 2010 through July of 2019 and found a net 'domestic migration' loss of 1.4 million residents - that factors those who've left for greener pastures against those relocating to New York from other states.

During that same time, 698,000 foreign immigrants have relocated to New York from other countries, the report said, leaving a net migration loss 681,000, the highest total number lost by any state.

Additionally, Empire Center noted:

New York was one of only 10 states to experience a total population decline- in 2018-19—its fourth consecutive annual decrease after five years of growth, and the largest population drop in any state. Only West Virginia, Alaska and Illinois saw their populations fall at a faster percentage rate.

The Empire State’s population has grown by just 75,459 since 2010—a growth rate of just 0.4 percent, ranking 46th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The total estimated U.S. population of 328,239,523 was up about 1.6 million, or 0.48 percent, over the 2018 total. Since 2010, the national population has increased by 19,493,985, or 6.3 percent—nearly 16 times the New York rate.

Senator Jim Tedisco (R,C,I,REF-Glenville) and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D-Rotterdam) hope to swing those numbers around and want to know what exactly it is that drives people to pick up and go. The pair ''will launch an online questionnaire on the issue that will be targeted to the upstate areas they represent, but will be open for all New Yorkers to respond.'' according to a jointly issued press release.

''The 2019 report found that the largest share of people that left New York State are middle class workers and high income earners...New York is also facing a skills gap where 42 percent (5.65 million) of New Yorkers have a high school diploma or less and are being left out of the technology and clean energy jobs that the state has made a push to attract,'' the release also stated.

The legislators say roundtable discussions with representatives from small business, manufacturing, tech and other many other industries will follow.

They also noted that if the trend continues, New York risks losing a congresional seat when federal district lines are redrawn in 2022.

...Why do you think is making so many people leave New York? Or, what makes you wanna go? Comment below...