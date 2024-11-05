Election Results 2024: Here’s How Central New York Voted
All eyes are on New York, including some pivotal races here in Central NY that could decide control of the U.S. House.
Polls close at 9pm tonight ahead of what's already being hailed a historic election.
New York broke its early voting record, with 2,985,181 state residents casting ballots before election day.
The state could also break the record for total voters, as lines wrapped around polling sites across the state earlier today.
Here in Central New York, several races are being closely watched on a national level because they could decide how the next four years will go on Capitol Hill.
This report will update as results are called. For reader ease, races are broken up into categories:
Local Races for Congress, State Senator, and State Assembly
19th Congressional District
- Marcus Molinaro (R)
- Josh Riley (D)
20th Congressional District
- Paul Tonko (D) - WINNER
- Kevin Waltz (R)
21st Congressional District
- Elise Stefanik (R) - WINNER
- Paula Collins (D)
22nd Congressional District
- Brandon Williams (R)
- John Mannion (D)
51st Senate District
- Peter Oberacker (R)
- Michele Frazier (D)
53rd Senate District
- Joseph Griffo (R) - WINNER
- James Meyers (D)
102nd State Assembly District
- Christopher Tague (R) - WINNER
- Janet Tweed (D)
119th State Assembly District
- Marianne Buttenschon (D) - PROJECTED WINNER
- Christine Esposito (R)
121st State Assembly District
- Joe Angelino (R)
- Vicki Davis (D)
122nd State Assembly District
- Brian Miller (R) - PROJECTED WINNER
- Adrienne Martini (D)
127th State Assembly District
- Timothy Kelly (R)
- Albert Stirpe Jr. (D)
Races for County Legislators, City Councils, and City/Village Boards
Boonville Village Trustee
- Kenneth Stabb (NPA) - WINNER
- Kelly Brach (NPA) - WINNER
- Eric McIntyre (NPA)
Herkimer County Coroner, 3rd District
- Vincent Iocovozzi (R) - WINNER
- Daniel Enea (I)
Herkimer County Legislator, 16th District
- Kelly Wares (C) - WINNER
- Richard Souza (D)
Little Falls City Alderman, 2nd Ward
- Michael Masi (R) - WINNER
- Alana Basloe (D)
Oneida County Legislator, 12th District
- Kenneth White (R) - WINNER
- Austin Paddock (D)
Oneida Family Court Judge
- Raymond Bara (R)
- Julia Brouillette (R)
Rome City Council, District 3
- Linda Fazio (R) - WINNER
- Sheri Lagreco-Bryant (D)
Richfield Town Council
- Charles Furner (R)
- Dan Sullivan (I)
Sangerfield Town Clerk/Tax Collector
- Joanne Miller (R) - WINNER
- Meredith Leland (D)
Westford Town Clerk/Tax Collector
- Joseph Poliseno (R)
- Joanne Tobey (D)
State Elections for Senator, Prop 1, and President
NYS Prop 1
- Yes - WINNER
- No
U.S. Senator
- Kirsten Gillibrand (D) - WINNER
- Michael Sapraicone (R)
- Diane Sare (L)
U.S. President
- Kamala Harris (D) - WINNER
- Donald Trump (R)
Current Electoral College Count
A candidate must secure 270 electoral votes to win.
At this time, Trump is leading with 211 electoral votes while Harris has 145.
Presidents Of The United States From The Great State Of New York
Gallery Credit: Ed Nice