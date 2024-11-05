All eyes are on New York, including some pivotal races here in Central NY that could decide control of the U.S. House.

Polls close at 9pm tonight ahead of what's already being hailed a historic election.

New York broke its early voting record, with 2,985,181 state residents casting ballots before election day.

The state could also break the record for total voters, as lines wrapped around polling sites across the state earlier today.

Here in Central New York, several races are being closely watched on a national level because they could decide how the next four years will go on Capitol Hill.

This report will update as results are called. For reader ease, races are broken up into categories:

Local Races for Congress, State Senator, and State Assembly

19th Congressional District

Marcus Molinaro (R)

Josh Riley (D)

20th Congressional District

Paul Tonko (D) - WINNER

Kevin Waltz (R)

21st Congressional District

Elise Stefanik (R) - WINNER

Paula Collins (D)

22nd Congressional District

Brandon Williams (R)

John Mannion (D)

51st Senate District

Peter Oberacker (R)

Michele Frazier (D)

53rd Senate District

Joseph Griffo (R) - WINNER

James Meyers (D)

102nd State Assembly District

Christopher Tague (R) - WINNER

Janet Tweed (D)

119th State Assembly District

Marianne Buttenschon (D) - PROJECTED WINNER

Christine Esposito (R)

121st State Assembly District

Joe Angelino (R)

Vicki Davis (D)

122nd State Assembly District

Brian Miller (R) - PROJECTED WINNER

Adrienne Martini (D)

127th State Assembly District

Timothy Kelly (R)

Albert Stirpe Jr. (D)

Races for County Legislators, City Councils, and City/Village Boards

Boonville Village Trustee

Kenneth Stabb (NPA) - WINNER

Kelly Brach (NPA) - WINNER

Eric McIntyre (NPA)

Herkimer County Coroner, 3rd District

Vincent Iocovozzi (R) - WINNER

Daniel Enea (I)

Herkimer County Legislator, 16th District

Kelly Wares (C) - WINNER

Richard Souza (D)

Little Falls City Alderman, 2nd Ward

Michael Masi (R) - WINNER

Alana Basloe (D)

Oneida County Legislator, 12th District

Kenneth White (R) - WINNER

Austin Paddock (D)

Oneida Family Court Judge

Raymond Bara (R)

Julia Brouillette (R)

Rome City Council, District 3

Linda Fazio (R) - WINNER

Sheri Lagreco-Bryant (D)

Richfield Town Council

Charles Furner (R)

Dan Sullivan (I)

Sangerfield Town Clerk/Tax Collector

Joanne Miller (R) - WINNER

Meredith Leland (D)

Westford Town Clerk/Tax Collector

Joseph Poliseno (R)

Joanne Tobey (D)

State Elections for Senator, Prop 1, and President

NYS Prop 1

Yes - WINNER

No

U.S. Senator

Kirsten Gillibrand (D) - WINNER

Michael Sapraicone (R)

Diane Sare (L)

U.S. President

Kamala Harris (D) - WINNER

Donald Trump (R)

Current Electoral College Count

A candidate must secure 270 electoral votes to win.

At this time, Trump is leading with 211 electoral votes while Harris has 145.

