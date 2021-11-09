Enjoy The Magic Of Christmas Year Round At This Adirondack Christmas Cabin

Experience the magic of Christmas year round right here in the Adirondacks. In Jay New York, you can rent the Adirondack Christmas Cabin.

Here's more info on that Christmas home:

This cabin is featured on AirBnb for $246 a night. If you love Christmas and decorations, this cabin could be the perfect getaway.

Tucked away in the Adirondack forest, our cozy cabin is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some time in the mountains. The cabin is decorated for Christmas year round making your vacation a true escape from reality!

The cabin is fully stocked with puzzles and games, and plenty of Christmas decorations.

The Christmas Cabin is three levels, which means plenty of space for sleeping arrangements and privacy for groups. The bottom level has a queen bed, single bed pull-out and full bathroom. The cabin also features a washer/dryer there.

The main level has a fully equipped kitchen with a coffee maker, toaster, and electric tea kettle. There is a bedroom with a queen bed on the main level and a full bathroom. In the living room, you'll find a wood burning fireplace that makes the cabin cozy in the winter and warms it right up.

Because it's the future, the cabin also has Wi-Fi and a TV with Netflix. Upstairs the loft has two full beds and a love seat, the coziest room in the house! The house has central heating but as with most cabins in the Adirondack region there is no A/C.

The cabin is fully decorated year round for Christmas, making it the perfect escape for that Christmas fan in your life. You can check out bookings and more info on AirBNB.