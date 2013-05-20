Exhibit Features MLB Parks Built From Legos

The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Louisville, Ky. recently opened its 'Big Leagues, Little Bricks' exhibition. The installation features the work of several artists who have built LEGO replicas of Miller Park, Wrigley Field, Marlins Park, Yankee Stadium and PNC Park.

The LEGO version of Wrigley Field took 57,960 bricks to finish; even the ivy was made from LEGOs. The Miller Park LEGO structure required more than 35,000 bricks, including enough to finish a working retractable roof. We didn't make anything that cool out of LEGOs when we were kids, just lots of stuff that looked like a building. Almost.

In addition to the LEGO brick ballparks, portraits of Derek Jeter, Joey Votto and Buster Posey are on display courtesy of artist Sean Kenney — one of only 13 LEGO Certified Professionals in the world.

We don't know how much time these awesome works of LEGO art took to build, but we are really interested in seeing the look on someone's face when Kenney tells them he is a LEGO Certified Professional (with a business card to back it up). Boom! Done.