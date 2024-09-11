Utica Veteran to Be Celebrated in Special Yankee Stadium Ceremony

A local veteran and member of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office is being honored tonight during a special ceremony at Yankee Stadium. What a night to be honored while the nation and New York City remembers the 9/11 attacks that happened 23 years ago.

An organization called "Veteran of the Game" works directly with minor and major professional sports teams to honor and recognize those who bravely served our nation in multiple branches of the armed forces. The organization works with local veterans organizations across the country to give these individuals a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The New York Yankees are one sports franchise that routinely takes time during the 7th inning stretch to bring a veteran out on the field, introduce them to the crowd and have them be recognized during the singing of "God Bless America." Tonight the Yankees will honor a native son of Utica, New York.

Edward Constantine is a 2008 graduate of Proctor High School. Following graduation Constantine enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was active duty from September of 2009 to September of 2013 and was in the United State Marine Corps. reserves from 2014 to 2017. During his time in the military he served two tours overseas. One tour was in Afghanistan in 2011 and one was in Kuwait in 2012. When he finally retired, he did so with the rank of Sergeant. During his tenure in the Marines, Constantine received several awards including:

The National Defense Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Good Conduct Medal

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

NATO Medal

Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon

Meritorious Unit Citation

When asked why he decided to honorably serve his country Constantine said,

My grandpa was in the Army and after he passed in 2009, I decided to join the Marines.

He did join and served proudly and we couldn't be more proud of what he's done for this country and now what he does to serve his local community as a member of law enforcement. Constantine is currently an investigator with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Be sure to watch the New York Yankees take on the Kansas City Royals tonight at 7 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video. Be sure to pay special attention during the 7th inning stretch and watch for Eddie as he's honored in front of the tens of thousands of fans in attendance in the Bronx. Hopefully the Yanks get the win, especially on a solemn night remembering those who were tragically and senselessly killed as a result of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Thank you so much for your service USMC Sgt. Edward Constantine. God Bless you and your family. Let's go Yankees!

