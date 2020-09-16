Family and Friends Of Homicide Victim Offering Reward For Capture

The family and friends of a homicide victim in the City of Utica have put together a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

Utica Police first reported the murder of Molik Liggins on the 1600 block of Howard Avenue on August 14th.

Since that time, police say the loved ones of Liggins have accumulated a cash reward totaling $5,500 and that total may increase.

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Liggins’ death.

Police say Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is offering and additional $1,500 for information on the case.

Police are asking the public to help this family find closure and a successful resolution to this violent and senseless crime.