Family Fun Awaits You In Sauquoit Now Through October 17th With Fall Festival Weekends

If you're looking for fun this October, Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your back. They are hosting Fall Festival weekends through Sunday October 17th.

The business on Summit Road in Sauquoit is partnering with all sorts of local businesses and vendors to offer fall festival family fun each weekend. The corn maze is available each weekend for anyone who thinks they would like to navigate the maze.

The owner of Lincoln Davies Building Supply, Ed Jones, said; “With the busyness of back to school, families can lose sight of activities that everyone can participate in. We believe the Fall Festival and Corn Maze will provide opportunity for families to enjoy fall fun together.”

There are plenty of activities for all ages. Some of those activities include: a corn maze, hayride, food, a bounce house, and live music on select weekends.

Here's A Full Schedule Of Events

- 10/1 Flashlight Corn Maze 6 PM - 10 PM

- 10/2 Daytime Corn Maze 11 AM - 6 PM / Flashlight Corn Maze 6 PM - 10 PM

- The first 500 people will get a flashlight presented by Sauquoit Valley Insurance.

- 10/8 Flashlight Corn Maze / Haunted Maze Only 6 PM - 10 PM

- 10/9 Daytime Corn Maze 11 AM - 6 PM / Flashlight Corn Maze 6 PM - 10 PM, Haunted Maze @Night

- 10/10 Daytime Corn Maze 11 AM - 5 PM

- 10/15 Flashlight Corn Maze / Haunted Maze Only 6 PM - 10 PM

- 10/16 Daytime Corn Maze 11 AM - 5 PM / Flashlight Corn Maze 6 PM - 10 PM, Haunted Maze @Night

- 10/17 Final Day of Maze (Day Only) 11 AM - 5 PM. Be sure to wear Halloween Costumes, enjoy Trick or Treat Street, and Cider Donuts.

You can read more on the event from the Lincoln Davies website.

