Family’s Brutal 2007 Murder in Fishkill Being Revisited on National TV

Five family members who were tortured, murdered, and had their house set on fire in an attempt to cover up the crime in 2007 are being featured on Oxygen’s new true-crime series, "Family Massacre."

Friday, January 19th, 2007 was a day the Dutchess County town of Fishkill, New York will never forget as local firefighters responded to a house fire on Route 82, and after battling the blaze, the New York State Police announced they believed the house fire was intentionally set to cover up one of the most disturbing murders in Hudson Valley history.

Three young brothers Manuel, 13, Adam, 10, and Ryan Morey, 6 were beaten and stabbed to death and their parents Manuel, 33, Tina Morey, 30, were shot execution-style. Their Fishkill home was then set on fire in an attempt to cover up the brutal crime according to a Fox News report.

This unimaginable story shook the Hudson Valley like no other story, it had many twists and turns as police tried to follow all leads to apprehend the person/persons responsible for the unthinkable. After investigating, police arrested two men, Mark S. Serrano, 29, of Fishkill, and Charles W. Gilleo Jr., 31, of Hopewell Junction, and charged them with second-degree murder. The investigation also revealed that the suspects knew the victim for many years with Gilleo attending the same high school, John Jay High School in Hopewell Junction, as Manuel Morey, according to the New York Times. Gilleo was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, Serrano was also found guilty of all charges, both are currently in prison with Serrano eligible for parole in 2057.

The investigation behind the Morey Family murders was unlike any other and will be featured in an upcoming episode of Oxygen’s new true-crime series, "Family Massacre". The episode will feature commentary from New York State Police lead investigator, Terrance Dwyer, as he recalls the details of the gruesome homicides. It will also follow the State investigator's deep dive into the victims’ past and uncover disturbing connections while using the latest technology to find the killers. The episode will air on Friday, January 21st, 2022.

