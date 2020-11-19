An individual has lost their life following a structure fire Wednesday evening in the Town of Vienna.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office reports, deputies responded to the scene of the fire at 8211 Deeley Road in Vienna at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Officials say the initial reports indicated that there may be a person trapped inside the residence. The reports also indicated the fire had totally engulfed the structure.

Several fire departments across the county including McConnellsville, Vienna, Taberg and Camden were called to assist at the scene to extinguish the blaze. AmCare Ambulance service was also present on scene.

Officials say after several hours and into Thursday morning, a body was located within the remains of the burned structure. The body was then secured for positive identification by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sheriff's Officials say the name of the individual will not be released at this time, pending positive identification. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

As the temperatures get colder, additional or alternative heating sources are starting to be used at residential homes. While the cause of the Vienna fire is still unknown, several fires during the winter months are usually preventable. The National Fire Protection Association has a list of safety tips to help "Put A Freeze on Winter Fires."

An article on their website states,

Heating, holiday decorations, winter storms and candles all contribute to an increased risk of fire during the winter months. NFPA and the U.S. Fire Administration are teaming up to help reduce your risk to winter fires and other hazards, including carbon monoxide and electrical fires.

You can visit the National Fire Protection Agency website for more information and a list of what you can do to make the above causes for concern, less of a possibility. Any tragedy is made more tragic if it could have been prevented.