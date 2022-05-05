Feeling A Little Bit Thrifty? New 2nd Hand Store Opens In Herkimer
Walking into a store and finding something you never knew you needed is a wonderful feeling.
What Do You Search For At Thrift Stores?
Are you someone who goes in trying to kill time hoping to find a hidden gem? Maybe you're someone who is hunting for specific items for a major bargain. Either way, thrift store shopping is a great thing and now you'll have another store to head to.
Take A Trip To Herkimer
That's where the new thrift store is located. It is a part of The First United Methodist Church of Herkimer and Little Falls. The name of the store is Pay It Forward because that is their goal.
All The Money Stays In The Area
Sure, finding a deal at a thrift store is great, but having the money you spend stay in our area is even better. According to My Little Falls, the church is making sure the money stays within the local community.
They Do Have Limited Hours Though
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday they are open for 3-hours from 10 am to 1 pm. If you're looking to go on a weekend, the final Saturday of each month they are open 10 am to 1 pm as well.
Where In Herkimer Can You Find The Best Deals?
That is an easy question to answer. The Worlds Largest Yard Sale. It only happens once a year, so you'll want to make sure you head to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on June 4th from 8 am to 3 pm to snag some incredible thrifty purchases.
For more on The Worlds Largest Yard Sale, click here.
Also, let us know, what is the best thing you've ever found at a thrift store? Tell us inside our station app.
