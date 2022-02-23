If you're in need of a way to reinvigorate your dying love for the winter, there's an event coming you don't want to miss. And the good news is it isn't too far away.

The Lake House on Canandaigua via Facebook The Lake House on Canandaigua via Facebook loading...

The Inaugural Finger Lakes Winter Carnival is coming next month to Canandaigua Lake. The festivities will take place at the Lake House on Canandaigua Event Barn and all throughout downtown Canandaigua. It will run from March 18-20th with a different theme set for every day.

The three day event celebrates the winter months and everything the Finger Lakes has to offer during this chilly season. Indulge in the region's best local shops, food, and beverages, all in one place.

The Lake House on Canandaigua via Facebook The Lake House on Canandaigua via Facebook loading...

The Lakeside Winter Carnival is hosting special events each day based on the daily theme. Here is a break down of each days theme and what will be going on during the event.

Friday, March 18th - Shop the Finger Lakes

Extended hours and specials at Finger Lakes Shops

Food trucks

Snowboard demonstrations

Fireworks!!!

Saturday, March 19th - Sip the Finger Lakes

Finger Lakes breweries, wineries, cider houses and distilleries offering deals

Lakefront igloo beverages experiences

Bristol Mountain hosting Northeast Freestyle Skiing Junior Championships

Winter Carnival Parade w/ Freestyle Ski Athletes

More food trucks!

Sunday, March 20th - Taste the Finger Lakes

Finger Lakes restaurants and bars offering deals

Lakefront igloo dining experiences

Ice bar beverage tastings.

It's the First Finger Lakes Winter Carnival, March 18-20th in Canandaigua, NY. You can go to their website for more information.

This Year's Winter Carnival Ice Palace in Saranac Lake is Totally Tubular This year's Ice Palace in Saranac Lake is like totally tubular man. The finishing touches are being put on the 80s themed palace for the annual Winter Carnival.



19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die.