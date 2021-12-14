Calendar of Events for Month of Family Fun at Lake George Winter Carnival

The schedule for the 60th Lake George Winter Carnival has been released and it's jammed packed with four weekends of outdoor fun.

The annual Winter Carnival is held every Saturday and Sunday in the month of February. There are cook-offs, races, tournaments, games, and plenty of other activities on the ice and around the village for entertainment the whole family can enjoy.

Opening Ceremonies and a parade along Canada Street will kick off the festivities on the first weekend. The polar plunge, pony rides, helicopter rides, horse-drawn carriage rides, Lake George Dog's Got Talent Show, children's activities, and face painting will be held every Saturday and Sunday.

Credit - Warren County Tourism Dept.

There are bonfires on the beach to warm you up on the outside or a hot chocolate bar at the beach to warm your insides. You can make s'mores at the beach every Saturday too. The evenings end with a spectacular fireworks display.

The annual outhouse races, the chili, chowder, and chicken wing cook-offs are always a big hit every year. There are also 4x4 truck races, an ATV Poker run, ice diving demonstrations, a keg toss, and the Glacier Golf Tournament.

Credit - Warren County Tourism Dept.

You can get the full list of activities every weekend in February 2022 at Visitlakegeorge.com/events.

Ice Castles

While you're in Lake Geroge be sure to check out the Ice Castles that have come to New York State for the first time. The hundreds of thousands of LED-lit, hand-carved icicles will be in the Festive Commons and are not to be missed. Wander through ice-carved tunnels as you pass by ice fountains and glide down ice slides. Or be the king of the castle on the frozen throne. Check out the pictures below and get tickets at Icecastles.com/new-york.

Magical LED-Lit Ice Castles Coming to Lake George For Cool Winter Walk Through Take a virtual walk-thru of the Ice Castles and make plans to enjoy the magical experience when it opens in Lake George this winter.

