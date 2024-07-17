Cleanup efforts are underway after a tornado outbreak devastated parts of Central New York, particularly the City of Rome.

With over 25,000 customers in Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida County currently without power; crews from across the United States and Canada are heading to the area to assist with restoration. A State of Emergency has since been declared by Governor Kathy Hochul to further assist with recovery efforts.

While crews are working hard to clear roads, fix power lines, and remove debris - several local crews have stepped up to assist however they can.

The Madison County Government applauded crews and volunteers from Oneida, Lenox, and Canastota for coming to their aid.

Over in Rome, the city government extended a sincere thank you to those who volunteered their time to assist others. More volunteers are needed, and those who " has the desire and ability to volunteer services, time or goods to please email volunteer@romecitygov.com."

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at 394 Hangar Road, Gate 35, in Rome to assist those in need. The shelter is also accepting residents who have pets at the location, as the Country CART trailer will be on scene to support animals.

In addition to providing shelter the Red Cross is also providing snacks and water to those in need. Those unable to drive to the shelter, transportation is being provided at 291 East Dominick Street, St John's Church.

National Grid is also partnering with the American Red Cross and will be giving out dry ice and bottled water to customers seeking refuge at the shelter. Spokesperson Jared Paventi told WIBX the resources are first come, first served.

Connected Community Schools on 207 North James Impact Center is serving food to those in need of a warm meal, including first responders.

As always, residents of Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida County can also call 211 or text 898-211 for non-emergency assistance.

If you would like to shout out someone who has helped you through this latest round of extreme weather, please shout them out using the station app's chat feature below!

WIBX will provide live, updated news every half hour to keep the community connected on ongoing restoration efforts, power outage number, street closures, available assistance, and more.

