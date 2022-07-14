The attacks on correction officers at prisons across New York State continue.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association says five officers were injured at the Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy in separate attacks.

The attacks happened on June 30 and July 7.

Officials say in one attack, a Sgt. who was struck in the face suffered swelling and a small cut to his nose, while a second officer sustained swelling to his head and hand.

Two other officers suffered minor injuries subduing the inmate.

All staff members were treated by medical staff at the facility and remained on duty.

NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President Brian Hluska says as we enter the middle of summer and staffing levels inside prison continue to dwindle, the violence and attacks on staff are only getting worse with no end in sight.

The lack of any significant discipline as the result of the HALT Act, and inadequate staffing, has only increased the level of violence and made it dangerous for our members to go to work every day. That is simply no longer acceptable and it needs to be addressed today, not next week or next month,” said Hluska.

Five correction officers were injured at Mid-State in May after an inmate faked a suicide attempt, while five officers were injured during a pre-planned attack the medium security facility.in June.

State Senator Joseph Griffo has met with the acting commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to discuss what is being done to address record violence inside state prisons.

