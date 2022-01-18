Forget the Ruler! This is the Most New York Way to Measure Snow

Winter storm Izzy blanketed the Northeast, dumping anywhere from a couple of inches to more than a foot of snow across New York State. How did you measure how much snow fell in your area?

Most use a ruler when measuring the amount of snow in their yard.

Patio Furniture

Others judge snow totals by the amount piled on top of patio furniture that never seems to get put away before the winter season. It's nice to know we're not the only ones who leave it out year-round.

Beer Cans

Then there's the most New York way to measure the snow. A Buffalo Bills fan used beer cans. Looks like it was almost 3 Labatt Blue's high in Niagara Falls. "Standard tape measure was old news," Goodberry Variant tweeted.

And he's not the only one. Barbara Cox used a beer can as a reference during the last storm in Central New York on January 11. If she stacked them on top of one another like the guy above, she may have had him beat. Looks like it could have been 4 beer cans high.

Maybe the beer can stack is a new trend. I know I'll never measure snow any other way again.

