Building That Housed a Former New Hartford Restaurant for Sale or Lease

They're popping up left and right. Several restaurants and commercial buildings have been hitting the market lately and the latest is in the very popular "Orchard" plaza. The building that once housed the delicious UNO's Pizzeria & Grill is now available for sale or for lease.

In the last few months we have seen some of the biggest names in Central New York dining and night life go up for sale including The Celtic Harp on Varick Street, Cavallo's in New Hartford, Orchard Hall in Sauquoit and Michael T's in New Hartford, to name a few. The latest building available for purchase or as a lease opportunity once held a very popular dining option near the movie theater and several other dining options.

We first learned about the closure back in August of 2024. UNO's was known for their savory Chicago Style Deep Dish pizza and other great menu items. In the restaurant was also an extensive bar area. Now, it's a vacant spot waiting for a new owner with a new vision to come in and reopen it as something different.

Pavia Real Estate Services via Facebook Pavia Real Estate Services via Facebook loading...

The listing agency is Pavia Real Estate Commercial Services. According to their marketing the property is described as a,

Freestanding former restaurant located within The Orchard offers a fully equipped kitchen and bar, including walk-in cooler, freezer, fryers, hood system, and some furniture and fixtures.

The total square footage of the structure is 6,220 square feet. It comes with 60 designated available parking spots and was built in 1985. The asking price for someone looking to purchase the building is $1,125,000. The building is available for lease for a total of $75,000 per year and is a triple net lease. For those unfamiliar with the term, that means the tenant pays for all operating expenses including taxes, insurance, maintenance and utilities. The physical address of the building is 8645 Clinton Street in New Hartford, New York.

For anyone interested in the property you can reach out to the listing agent Carole Iseneker of Pavia or reach out to your favorite Real Estate Professional. This is just one more opportunity for someone looking to break into the restaurant business here in Central New York.

O'Scugnizzo's Pizzeria is 110 Years Old in Utica, NY Founded in 1914 by Eugenio Brullino, a determined immigrant from Naples, Italy, O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria has become synonymous with quality, consistency, and the unique flavors of Utica. Eugenio Brullino arrived in America in 1913 on the Canopic to Boston, Massachusetts, from Naples at the age of 25. Settling in Utica with his wife Maria, he began his American journey as a pastry chef. To supplement their household income, Maria would prepare little tomato pies, which Eugenio sold at church feasts each weekend. The name "O'Scugnizzo" comes from Naples, which was a slang term used for street urchin’s looking for a day’s work. When he decided to open his pizzeria in 1914, it was this term that became the trade name, a legacy that would endure for generations. Gallery Credit: Permission by Lisa Burline Roser for TSM

These 6 New York Restaurants Sell the Best Pizza in America Eat This, Not That asked chefs across the U.S. to reveal who sells the best slice of pizza. Six pizzerias in NY made the cut. Do you agree these places sell the best of the best? Gallery Credit: Megan