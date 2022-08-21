Get Paid To Be A Taste Tester At Trader Joe’s

If you love fall and food, this is your new side gig! FinanceBuzz is looking for a taste tester of all the fall-flavored foods available at Trader Joe's.

If you get chosen, your official title would be Pumpkin Spice Pundit, labeled by FinanceBuzz, a personal finance website that posted the job. You'll need to eat your way through a grocery list, including foods like pumpkin-stuffed ravioli and pumpkin samosa, pumpkin waffles, pumpkin-flavored cereal, and cinnamon rolls.

It does not stop there; add fall desserts like apple cider donuts and pumpkin ice cream.

Fall drinks to wash it all down? Of course!! There are plenty of autumn-inspired beverages like apple cider and pumpkin-spiced ginger brew.

If you win the title of Pumpkin Spice Pundit, besides being a Trader Joe's influencer, you will receive a $500 Trader Joe's gift card and a $1,000 stipend, according to the official job posting on FinanceBuzz.

The application is easy to fill out; of course, I filled out my application! You answer the usual questions, name, birth date, and what state, and they want to know why you think you should earn the title of Pumpkin Spice Pundit. I think the more creative you are, the better the chances to win.

There are 558 Trader Joe's locations in the United States, and maybe you could be the Pumpkin Spice Pundit of New York. You must be 18 to apply for the gig, and you have until August 28th!

