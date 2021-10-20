Get Rid Of Your Unwanted Prescription Drugs At Local Take Back Day Events

This Saturday, October 23d, is National Prescription Take-Back Day.

The Center for Family Life and Recovery will be teaming up with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Utica and Rome Police Departments and the Parkway Center in Verona Beach for drug take-back events.

The drive-through events will happen rain or shine.

Date: October 23, 2021

Time: 10AM to 2PM

Locations:

• Union Station: 321 Main Street, Utica

• Westagate Plaza: 1148 Erie Blvd W, Rome

Date: October 27, 2021

Time: 11-1PM (UPDATED!)

Location: 50 Forward Verona Beach: 6734 NYS Route 13, Verona

Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and follow signs to drop off their meds and to wear masks at all times.

There will be Hope bags distributed and other giveaways as well.

The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites, including tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way Drug Enforcement Administration is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths

At its last Take Back Day on April 20, 2021, DEA collected expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications, with the public turning in 420 tons of unwanted drugs at over 5,050 collection site locations nationwide.

Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 7,220 tons of prescription drugs.

For more information on local Take-Back events, you call the Center for Family Life and Recovery at (315) 733-1709.

