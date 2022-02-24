Global Markets Rocked, Oil Soars on Russia-Ukraine Conflict
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets pointed toward a sharply lower open, following a global plunge and a surge in oil prices Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched military action in Ukraine, prompting Washington and Europe to vow sanctions on Moscow that may roil the global economy.
Oil prices jumped by more than $7 per barrel and futures for Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off by more than 2.5%.
Market benchmarks in Europe and Asia fell as much as 5% as traders tried to figure out how large Putin's incursion would be and the scale of Western retaliation.
Ukraine and the World's Response to Russia's Attack - February 2022
Russia began a large scale attack on Ukraine, with shelling and explosions documented in several cities indicating an assault. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned other countries of "consequences you have never seen" if they interfere with Russia's attack. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is asking for assistance defending Ukraine from its aggressors. In the meantime thousands of Ukrainians are now refugees, fleeing to countries like Poland overnight.
