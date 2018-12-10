Hamilton College Has $322 Million Economic Impact On The Area

Hamilton College in Clinton had a $322 million economic impact on the Mohawk Valley in 2016-17.

That's according to a new study from the Albany-based Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities.

The figure includes direct spending by the college for wages and benefits, instruction, and operating and maintaining the physical plant.

“Hamilton College has a sizable economic impact in the Village of Clinton and the Mohawk Valley,” said Vice President for Administration and Finance Karen Leach. “In addition to the spending by our employees and visitors, the college strives to patronize local businesses and hire local contractors and laborers.”

The $322 million represents nearly half of the total $683 million that all private non-profit colleges in the area contributed.

Other schools included in the study were Colgate University, St. Elizabeth's College of Nursing and Utica College.