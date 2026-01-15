2 Former Congressmen, A Republican and Democrat, Reflect on Jan 6th Riot

Five years later, January 6 still doesn’t sit right — and maybe that’s the point.

The anniversary just passed, and instead of being settled history, that day has somehow turned into a political tug-of-war. Depending on who you talk to, what unfolded at the U.S. Capitol was either an attack on democracy itself… or a mostly peaceful protest that went sideways thanks to a few bad actors. Same day. Same images. Completely different interpretations.

But here’s what often gets lost in the shouting: what about the people who were actually there?

Not the pundits. Not the politicians looking backward or forward for advantage. The people inside the building. The ones who heard the noise, felt the fear, and wondered how far things were going to go.

That question is at the heart of a compelling event coming to Hamilton College in Clinton next month.

Hamilton’s Common Ground Program is presenting “Capitol Under Assault: Two Former Congressmen Reflect on Jan. 6” on Wednesday, February 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the College’s Chapel. The event is free and open to the public.

The discussion features former U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) — a Hamilton alumnus — and former U.S. Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC). These are two men from opposite sides of the aisle who shared something very real on January 6, 2021: a front-row seat to the chaos inside the Capitol as it was being overrun.

They’ll talk about what they saw, what they felt, and how that day still echoes today — especially in light of how divided the country remains and how January 6 continues to be debated rather than resolved.

Moderating the conversation is Dave Chanatry, a Hamilton alum, professor emeritus at Utica University, and former NBC News producer — someone who understands how to guide a serious conversation without turning it into a shouting match.

If you want firsthand perspective instead of recycled talking points, this is the kind of event that matters. You can attend in person, with parking available on College Hill Road, or watch the livestream on YouTube.

Agree or disagree, January 6 isn’t just something that happened. It’s something we’re still trying to understand. And that starts by listening to the people who lived it.

January 6, 2021: What Actually Happened — A Timeline

January 6 began like a routine day in Washington. Congress gathered at the U.S. Capitol to do what it is required to do every four years: certify the results of the presidential election. Outside the city, though, tension was already building.

That morning, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied near the White House, many convinced the election had been stolen. Just before noon, Trump addressed the crowd, repeating those claims and urging supporters to head toward the Capitol.

By early afternoon, as lawmakers debated objections to the Electoral College results, crowds reached Capitol Hill. Around 1 p.m., barricades were pushed aside and clashes with Capitol Police escalated. Within the hour, windows were smashed and rioters poured into the building.

Lawmakers were rushed to safety. The Capitol was locked down. The certification process stopped cold.

It took hours for law enforcement and National Guard reinforcements to regain control. Later that night, with broken glass still scattered through the halls, Congress returned to the chamber and finished its work — formally certifying Joe Biden as president in the early morning hours of January 7.

That day didn’t just interrupt government. It changed the country.

