Hamilton College Shifting To Online Instruction

Hamilton College is joining the growing list of colleges shifting to distance learning.

President David Wippman says online education will begin immediately following Spring break.

Wippman says remote instruction will start on Monday, March 30th and continue for at least two weeks.

He says in mid-April, the college will assess whether it’s possible to resume normal operations safely for the remainder of the semester.

Mohawk Valley Community College is announcing the extension of spring break and other measures to help prevent spread of COVID-19.

Classes at MVCC will resume on March 23rd – but most will be taught online.

All campus events and meetings with over 50 people are being looked at on a case-by-case basis, and some are already being cancelled.