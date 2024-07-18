Have You Lost a Purse? NYS Police Have It and Are Looking for the Owner
New York State Police in Remsen have an interesting situation on their hands. A purse was found in Barneveld back in June and they still don't know who the rightful owner is.
Troopers say, someone found the purse, described as a "floral handbag/purse" on June 12, 2024, in the parking lot of 8155 State Route 12 in the town of Barneveld. The purse did not contain identification and police have not disclosed what, if anything, was in the handbag.
Anyone with any information regarding the found purse is asked to contact the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000. Troopers say to reference case number 11917314.
No other information is available from police.
Anyone with information can also report it anonymously to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
Call the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Crouse, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
Stars We Lost in 2022
Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol
11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections
12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- July 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman