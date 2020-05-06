Help Find Missing 16 Year Old Who May Be In CNY
Police Departments in CNY are asking for your help in locating this missing teen that may be in the Herkimer Area.
16-year-old Shelby Fellone was reported missing from the Capital District and could be in the Village of Herkimer around N Caroline St and S Washington St. If you see Shelby or know her whereabouts, please call the Herkimer Police at 315-866-4330...
