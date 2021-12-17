Herkimer Free Clothing Store May See Doors Close Unless Someone Steps In

Have you heard of Tagless in Herkimer? They help out the community but need someone new to run it. Maybe it could be you?

Tagless is a store that for many is a total godsend in the Mohawk Valley. Basically, it is a store that through donation gives back to the community in the form of free clothing. The entire effort has been to make people feel more comfortable in clothing. The owners of the business grew up with little and know the importance of that.

"It may seem silly to some that a pair of Nike sneakers or Levi's jeans could make someone feel better about themselves, but for those people for whom those things are out of reach, they can mean the world," James said. "It can mean the difference between feeling like you belong, to feeling like an outcast." - James Weiderman

Over the summer, there was concern that the store which provides such a touching service to the community may have to shut down, for good. Thankfully one person made an incredible donation and closing was avoided. Someone actually stepped in and gave $10,000 to save the business. Now as we are thick into the holiday season, Tagless may see a shut down soon for a separate reason, but you can help.

Recently, on Facebook, the Tagless page posted up asking for help, help in finding a new owner/operator. James Weiderman put up a very heartfelt message asking for someone to step in as he does not want to see this business close.

If you have interest, reach out. He lays out the cost which is $750 a month for rent which does include utilities. Another incentive to that, as this is a charity, that rent is a tax write-off. If you're able to take over, James is willing to turn over the business and all of its possessions. Not because of loss of money, but because he is looking to focus on family. His wife is dealing with a health issue and he is a father of 6 and needs a break.

What's New in 2022? New Laws Taking Effect in New York What's new in 2022? Several new laws take effect in New York to start the new year.

Best Christmas Displays in Central New York Step aside Clark Griswold. There's a number of homes in New York that could give you a run for your money.

24 Pictures That Show State Troopers Making Memories For Kids During The Holidays In NY

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.