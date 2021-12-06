The Utica Fire Department is hosting a competition in which each of the firehouses will be vying for the best holiday decoration display.

The competition, which is the inaugural event, is called "Firehouse Lights." This friendly competition pits each of the city's firehouses against one another by having them decorate the exterior of those houses with lights and other displays. The winner will then be decided by the residents of the city.

The fire houses have already begun to decorate their facilities and it's all in preparation for the voting to begin. Starting Tuesday, December 14th at 6pm you can start to look through the photos on the Utica Fire Department Facebook page and start voting. Voting will be open until Saturday, December 18th at 6pm. In addition to the official photos being posted for your votes, you are encouraged to take your own photos and post them to social media using the #uticafirehouselights.

While you are encouraged to take your own photos, please be courteous to the men and women of the department by staying on the outside of the houses. The department is excited to see all the selfies and your votes for the best lights display. There are a total of 7 firehouses who will be participating and they are at the following locations.

Fire Station 1 - 1522 Whitesboro Street (West Side)

Fire Station 2 - (Headquarters) - 552 Bleecker Street (Downtown)

Fire Station 3 - 1501 Mohawk Street (East Side)

Fire Station 4 - 29 Shepherd Place (South Side)

Fire Station 5 - 415 Van Rensselaer Road (North Side)

Fire Station 7 - 1217 Park Avenue (Oneida Square)

Happy Holidays!

