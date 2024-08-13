Horse Killed by Deadly Disease That Could Impact CNY Residents

Health officials with one Central New York county are warning people that a horse has died as a result of a serious disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes.

Madison County Public Health officials were notified Monday by the New York State Department of health that the first confirmed horse death of the year in Madison County happened in the Town of Sullivan. The death was said to be caused by Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), sometimes known as "Triple E."

Public county health officials are now taking major steps to increase the surveillance in the area to ensure another one of these beautiful animals doesn't fall victim to this horrible illness. Enhancing their existing surveillance program, Madison County Public Health is adding another mosquito trap in the Town of Sullivan. The department also tracks weekly mosquito-borne disease activity reported by neighboring counties and continues to monitor for EEE virus in mosquitoes and mammals.

Triple E is a disease that can also very much impact humans and can be quite serious. Madison County Public Health Deputy Director Erica Bird says,

Unfortunately, there is no vaccine against [the] EEE virus for people. Mosquito bite prevention is the best way to protect from infection as they are in our environment. It is important for all community members to be vigilant by using personal protection measures to avoid mosquito bites and taking steps to reduce mosquito breeding grounds.

The department also offered a list of tips to prevent mosquito bites and disease transmission.

Use and apply mosquito repellent according to label instructions. Use this EPA search tool to help you choose the repellent product that is right for you.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt if you are outdoors for long periods.

Limit exposure to mosquitoes when they are most active, between dusk and dawn.

Mosquito-proof your home. Replace or repair broken window screens and get rid of standing water where mosquitoes may breed. Change water in birdbaths and horse troughs at least two times a week.

It is very rare that a human can be killed by EEE, but it is possible that the effects of the virus could cause life-threatening complications. It is very possible that it could be fatal in animals, as shown in the horse death mentioned prior. It is always best to take the proper precautions as we enjoy the remainder of summer.

