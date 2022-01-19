UPDATE: 01/20/2022 9:45pm The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that the driver of a vehicle that allegedly left the scene of the accident involving an Amish buggy has now been identified as Shaun McKerrow of Poland, New York.

McKerrow was issued a traffic ticket, charged with leaving the scene of a property damage automobile accident. He will answer the charge in the Marcy Town Court at a future date.

Original Story:

A horse suffered leg and neck injuries following a hit and run crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says deputies responded to a location on State Route 12 in the Town of Marcy at about 2:34pm on January 18, 2022 after receiving a call about a personal injury accident involving an Amish buggy.

Deputies say the driver of black Ford sedan allegedly hit an Amish buggy being driven by Sammy S. Hershberger of Poland, New York. Hershberger was evaluated at the scene by emergency responders from Kunkel Ambulance. Deputies say Hershberger was not seriously injured according to the assessment by Kunkel. The horse who was pulling the buggy, however, sustained injuries to its neck and legs. The horse was brought back to the owner's residence for evaluation and treatment.

The Deerfield Fire Department and New York State Police provided assistance at the scene as well.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. The driver who allegedly hit the buggy has not yet been identified or located. Anyone who may have knowledge of the driver or vehicle involved, or with information that may be helpful to the investigation, is asked to please call police. All calls and information received may be kept confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

