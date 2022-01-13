Data proves it, Central New York has some of the smartest towns and cities in the state. Do you live in one of them?

Without even looking at data, take a quick moment and think about how many well-known colleges we have in the area. Beyond that, think about how many wealthy cities we have too, it directly can correlate to higher levels of education.

The U.S. Census gathers a lot of data when they are done every 10 years, some of that data includes a level of education for citizens. So, according to their information in the most recent findings, six towns or cities in New York State seemingly are a hotbed for those with higher amounts of education. Odds are, not many of the towns are going to be ones that shock you too much as they are also ones you'd think of as being expensive to live in.

The exact finding from the Census breaks it down by the percentage of people who hold at least a bachelor's degree. It doesn't matter what field of study that degree was earned in, only the fact of a person having one.

While Ithaca didn't make the list based on this data, some years back they actually were named the 4th smartest city in not just New York State, but the entire United States. That makes all the sense in the world with Ithaca calling Cornell University home.

Take a look below, are you living in one of the smartest towns in New York State?

If You Live In One Of These 6 Cities, You Live Among The Smartest In NY This list purely focuses on which Central New York towns are among the smartest in the entire state. Let's get started.

