In Israel, Omicron Drives Records, Zigzag Policy, 4th Shots

By LAURIE KELLMAN, Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel says coronavirus infections in the country have spiked to a new record high since the start of the pandemic.

The government reported on Wednesday that 11,978 new infections were diagnosed a day earlier, more than the previous high of 11,345 set Sept. 2.

That's despite weeks of restrictions aimed at boosting vaccination rates in the small, relatively wealthy country that had been a leader early in the pandemic.

Now, the government is easing off on restrictions to keep the economy from shutting down. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tried to clarify constantly shifting pandemic policies.

Israel is believed to be the first country to offer a 4th vaccination.

