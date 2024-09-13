Corrections Officer Attacked by Inmate with Shaving Razor in Madison County

It is to the point where attacks on corrections officers at the hands of inmates is becoming unfortunately routine. The latest victim was a guard at a local county jail.

We hear about it all the time, multiple attacks on our New York State Corrections Officers. This one at a local level goes to show that the job in any capacity continues to be a dangerous and difficult one. The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced the injury on their guard Thursday.

Madison County officials say deputies from the road patrol division were called to the jail at around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11th for reports of an assault on an officer. Specifically, the attack on the guard involved a weapon. A further investigation revealed 36-year-old inmate Sean Quinn of Bridgeport, New York had used a shaving razor to inflict a laceration on the guard's right arm, according to officials.

As a result of the assault, the guard was transported to Oneida Hospital for treatment and released shortly after. Ultimately, the inmate was arrested and charged with the following.

1 count of Assault in the 2 nd degree (Class D Felony)

degree (Class D Felony) 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (Class A Misdemeanor)

Quinn was then transported back to the custody of Madison County Jail where he waited for arraignment on the new charges. The attack is one that could have been a lot worse. You never know what everyday item could be used as a weapon by these individuals who are incarcerated. Thank you to all who continue to protect and serve in area jails and prisons.

