Increased Police Presence At Whitesboro High School After Threat

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

There is an increased police presence at Whitesboro High School today after a threat was made against the school.

The threat is being investigated by both the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police and is deemed to be non-credible.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says all incidents concerning students, staff, and schools are taken seriously and investigated to maintain the safety of the community.

He says the increased police presence is to ensure the public’s safety.

Anyone who notices anything out of the ordinary is asked to report it to law enforcement or to the school administration.

The Whitesboro School District posted the following message on its website today.

Important Message:

On Sunday, June 5, we were made aware of information circulating on social media regarding a potential threat at our high school tomorrow, Monday, June 6. The Sheriff’s Office investigated and has determined the threat is not credible. We will continue with normal operations at all buildings on Monday, June 6.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Oneida County Sheriff's Office or New York State Police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

