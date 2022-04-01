Is One NY City Really Mandating Pants for Pets to Cover Genitals

Is one New York city really mandating pants for pets to cover up their genitals?

A viral letter on social media claims the city of Auburn is requiring cats and dogs to wear pants after complaints of domestic animals with exposed genitals.

"It is an uncomfortable and difficult situation for a parent, grandparent or guardian to have to explain when they are questioned about canine and feline genitals," the letter said. "The City of Auburn researched this issue and found that many local veterinarians are also concerned about the damage the elements in Upstate NY present to our pets and their sensitive areas. Further research showed that many cities, towns, and villages across New York State and the New England States have made it mandatory that our domestic animals wear pants to cover their genitals, protect them from the elements and to deter unwanted mating."

The letter said a law was passed requiring cats and dogs to wear pants and it would go into effect on April 15. It was even signed with Mayor Michael Quill's name.

Fake News

Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason confirmed the letter isn't real.

"While we do maintain our sense of humor, the City of Auburn does not condone the creation or circulation of false information. The intentional misrepresentation of the law and the forgery of the signature of an elected official are illegal acts and should be taken seriously."

It's hard to say whether or not this was an early April Fools joke since the letter was dated March 28, but lawmakers aren't laughing. "We're disappointed and frustrated people would go to these extremes," Auburn Mayor Micheal D. Quill told CBS News in Albany.

Don't believe everything you see on social media, especially today.

